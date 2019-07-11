In the work of the Twitter was a global failure
Users worldwide are complaining of a problem with the service mikroblogov Twitter. About it writes the site Downdetector.
The same information confirms and telegrams-channel 360.
That service is no longer open, according including from Russia, Western Europe, USA and Japan. Do not work neither the web version nor the iPhone app and Android. The number of complaints rose sharply after about 21:30 in Kiev.
When you try to use search Twitter reports that the servers of the social network are overloaded — you must “wait a little” and try again. Some users also can’t tweet.
In Ukraine the part of users I cannot see the tape.
Twitter said that find out the reasons of difficulty of access to the service. They have promised to keep users up to date.
Recall that in early July there has been a global failure of the popular social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Their reason was named technical work that was conducted in Facebook. Then the failure affects 80 to 90% of all users. Most complaints about the operation of the services Facebook has been reported from Europe, Russia and the United States.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Twitter global failure was recorded in August of last year. Users in different countries of the world were deprived of access to it. In particular, if you try to go to the home page of the network was reported that experts Twitter will resolve the issue soon, according to the website Downdetector. However, using the TweetDeck client access to the network microblogging is still possible.
