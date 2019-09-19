In the world Cup against Ukraine won the third medal
Ukrainian Iryna Kolyadenko at the world wrestling championship held in Kazakhstan Nur Sultan, won the silver medal in the weight category up to 65 kg among women.
In the final Kolyadenko lost to Russian Inna trazhukova with the devastating account 0:13.
Note that in the semifinals, the Ukrainian gave a lot of effort, but still won a tense battle at Forrest Molinari of USA (5:5, additional criterion).
In the weight category up to 59 kg in fight for “bronze” angelina Lysak lost Baatarjav Shoulder from Mongolia (0:8) and was left without a medal.
Kolyadenko medal was the third for the Ukrainian national team at the world Cup in 2019.
Recall, Jean Beleniuk won “gold” the world championship on Greco-Roman wrestling, and Alina Berezhnaya won the silver medal in wrestling after losing the final to Russian Natalya Vorobyova.