In the world of emergency declared climate change: what it means
July 2019 was the hottest month in the history not only in Ukraine but all over the world. It is stated the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his speech at the summit “the Big seven” in France.
According to him, the purpose of his arrival at the summit was to mobilize political will of world leaders to participate in organized them in the climate Summit, which will be held in September in new York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Citing data from the world meteorological organization, UN Secretary-General stated that the level of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere has reached its highest level in human history and compared to similar figures 3-5 million years ago. However, then the temperature was much higher, and sea levels were 10 to 20 meters above.
The fires in Siberia, Alaska, Canada, Greenland, the Arctic circle and the Amazon, which began in June and July led to emissions of an additional tens of megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
“Everything that is happening is extraordinary climatic situation… according to the experts of the intergovernmental panel on climate change, we need to keep the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, to achieve zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, and 45 percent cut in greenhouse gases by 2030,” — said the head of the United Nations, urging the world’s leading countries to become an example for other countries.
See also: after 30 Years of winter in the South of Ukraine will not be at all, is a famous scientist
Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about the second summer killer heat wave in Europe. In major European cities the end of July, the thermometer reached the mark of 40 degrees above zero. Such that in one summer to survive two prolonged heat waves in Europe, can’t remember.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter