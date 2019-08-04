In the year a child dies, left in car (PHOTO)

Loading...

Accidents in which children die, left in cars happen, perhaps more often than it seems, but the authors of a study devoted to this problem, claim that parents have a lot of practical tips, following which, they will be able to prevent such tragedies.

In the study specialists Hospital for Sick Children says that in Canada on average, one child dies a year , once in the overheated car, usually because the parent or guardian has forgotten about them.

Forgetfulness was the cause of four of the six deaths recorded in the period from 2013 to 2018, according to a study published last month in the journal Pediatrics and Child Health. The circumstances of another case, too recent to have included in the study: death in may, 16-month-old baby in Burnaby is still being investigated by the police.

Study co-author Dr. Jolin Huber (Joelene Huber) said that such accidents can happen to anyone, but stressed that the development of a particular course of action can prevent a catastrophe.

“Never leave your child unattended in the car even for a minute, she said. – This should be your rule even if I forgot at home, I go back to the house with the baby.”

The majority of the cases, which were analyzed by the researchers, were associated with incidents where the guardian forgot to drop off child at daycare.

Such were the circumstances of the death in 2013 of Chickens Maximus (Maximus Huyskens) of Milton, who died in the back seat of the car his grandmother a month before his second birthday.

In court, the woman said that took his grandson in his mother’s house, but mistakenly went straight to his home after working the night shift, forgetting to get him to kindergarten as planned. In the end, she pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence plus two years probation on the joint recommendation of the prosecution and the defense.

According to Huber, to avoid such tragedies, parents must make arrangements with the teachers that they call when someone from their emergency wards is missing.

She also suggested to get parents a few habits to combat forgetfulness, such as the habit of putting your cell phone in the back seat of the car, when there is a child.

“Usually at some point you need a mobile phone so that is a good way to remember,” she said.

Huber also encouraged parents to remember the mantra “look, then lock up” and develop the habit of checking the backseat every time they close the car, regardless of whether they carry a child at this point.

But she said that the responsibility lies not only with the parents. The study proposes to add a section on the dangers of heated cars in the textbook Rourke Baby Record, which is accessed by doctors telling new parents about development and child safety.

Huber believes that pedestrians should not stand on the sidelines, noting that people who see children who are in cars in the absence of an adult should immediately call 911, even if there is no apparent reason to worry about the baby.

Huber said that in the interior of the car creates a “greenhouse effect”, causing the temperature inside can rise to deadly values, even if the outside temperature is relatively cool to 21C or 22C.

This is especially dangerous for children whose bodies are still poorly able to adjust the temperature and can quickly be in danger if exposed to excessive heat. Huber said that in the case of children often become delirious, then cramping, and then they could go into a coma or die.

“If a child is in danger – we talked to the police about it and they would recommend you to do your best to get the baby out of the car,” said Huber.