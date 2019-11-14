In the Zaporozhye factory “works” family forest dwellers
November 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Zaporozhye on the plant lives a Fox.
If the Fox is not afraid of man, or somewhere close to fed, or have her nearby cubs, which she is trying to protect. In any case, it is not necessary to disturb the animal.
Foxes are increasingly common in urban areas. Sometimes the road crossing, and sometimes even her lack of courage to approach the man and eat the offered treat.
So, on one of the enterprises of the city appears periodically the Fox, which brings up the cubs. Good-natured employees share their food with forest animal, and that, in turn, referred it to their cubs.