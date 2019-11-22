In the Zaporozhye region the locals deride the products of one of the shops of the city
Tube with condensed milk was debated and curious subject in the social network.
In the popular Zaporozhye public in Instagram there was a post with photo, bought sweets in a supermarket Berdyansk. It’s the most common tubule with condensed milk. However, the “surprise” expected shoppers inside. Opening the tube she saw that condensed milk it is only on the edges, the middle is completely empty.
In the comments under the post people have commented that it is very ridiculous deception. Some noted that by weight it was possible to guess that there’s nothing inside. However, don’t expect such deception from a supermarket, so do not even think about buying this product. The majority of the situation is elicited laughter.