In the Zaporozhye supermarket buyers laugh product with a big discount, which is not so easy to buy
November 25, 2019
The twenty-second of November, in one of the popular public of Zaporizhia in Instagram there was a post with a photo from one of the supermarkets of the city.
So, in one of the stores people captured the action in which the product is sold with a discount of more than 99%. The product now instead of 44.99 hryvnia sold for only 9 cents. People share appreciated, some were even amused. It is also noteworthy that this product can only be purchased on the change, as coins of 1, 2 and 5 cents are no longer in circulation.