In this town for 12 years are born only girls. A real mystery!
August 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The village Miesse Odrzanskie is in Poland, on the border with the Czech Republic. It lives about three hundred people, and most of the women, because for the last twelve years here born only female children. Amazing!
Those who live in the area long enough, they say that this anomaly much more than twelve years. And it is confirmed according to the documents, the male kids are born here really rare.
The mayor even came up with a reward for the family that’s a boy. However, it is not known what.
Loading...