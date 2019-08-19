In three States arrested the alleged mass shooters
US authorities have detained three people in different States that could be prepared for mass executions, writes RTVi.
Three of the detainees were not associated with each other. They can plan mass murder in their States independently from each other, according to CNN.
In Connecticut, police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Versola, in which Facebook threatened to organize a mass shooting. According to the authorities, he was going to buy the store for the rifle. Several such were found at his house along with ammunition, body armor and a laser sight. Some of the weapons were issued to the father Versola, but he did not have access to them. Presumably, Wagshal also wanted to gather their own weapons.
In Florida in the Parking lot arrested a 25-year-old Tristan Scott Vicks. The day before he sent his ex-girlfriend several “disturbing messages”. In particular, he threatened to organize a mass shooting involving 100 people.
Later she went to the police. According to her, the Viks have already chosen the crime scene and kept it in my head. In the apartment of the detainee found a hunting rifle and about 400 rounds.
In Ohio arrested 20-year-old James Patrick Reardon. He was suspected of the preparation of the shooting at the Jewish community center of Youngstown. The picture with the threat of mass murder, he posted on instagram. The police also found in his house a firearm.
In different States in recent weeks there have been several mass shootings in public places. In late July, shooting was arranged in new York, which killed one man, and in Gilroy (CA), killing three.
August 3 in Texas, man opened fire in the Walmart supermarket, which killed more than 20 people. This was the deadliest day in the history of the state.
The next day the shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio — then killed nine people. Who were the victims of the arrow Connor Betts — nine people, including his own sister, read here. It turned out that he was still in school was to “list of victims” who were brutally wanted to kill.
“Honey, I just got shot in the head” — these words of a dying mother of two fatally shot during a shooting in Dayton managed to say to her husband, calling him on FaceTime. After about a minute the woman was gone. Details of the tragic story here.
That same night a fire was started in Chicago.
Donald trump invited the Ministry of justice to develop the law on the death penalty for crimes motivated by hatred and mass murder.