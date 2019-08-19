In Tillsonburg as a result of the lightning strike was a gas leak (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Residents of about 60 homes in Tillsonburg was awakened in the middle of the night in connection with an emergency evacuation as a result of a lightning strike.

On Sunday 18 Aug at 3:03 am, police officers, medical teams and firefighters went to the scene after receiving the message about the lightning.

According to the data provided by the police, it was found that the lightning had damaged the pipeline, resulting in several houses and underground sewer pipes has got a large amount of natural gas.

For security reasons, the population was evacuated residents of about 60 homes and then placed in the community center of Tillsonburg.

Company Union Gas has warned residents of nearby houses that the gas will be turned off for about 12 hours.

Were also closed several roads.