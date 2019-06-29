In Tokyo arrested a Russian citizen suspected graffiti near Imperial Palace (PHOTOS)

Citizen of Russia Gleb Sand was arrested on suspicion of graffiti on the wall near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, reports “Interfax” with reference to the portal Mainichi.

Police found the alleged “artist” according to the records of surveillance cameras. He was found the next day on the other end of the country – in the southern Prefecture of Okinawa.

“The red line is length of several tens of meters and the picture of the bird appeared on the stone wall near the Imperial Akasaka Palace in Tokyo,” writes the portal.

As noted, similar graffiti was also found on the transformer on one of the streets of Tokyo.

Russian involvement in the drawings deny, but during the arrest he was found to spray with red paint. The investigation is being conducted.

The father of a young man Sergey Sandy told channel 360 that is going to apply to the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. About detention of the son of man learned from one another.

According to him, the young man went to Japan as a tourist “just to see the world”, and graffiti is fond for a long time.