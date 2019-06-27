In Tokyo, the Russians arrested for graffiti at the Palace of the Japanese Emperor
In Japan arrested a Russian citizen on suspicion of graffiti on the wall in the district of Akasaka Palace in Central Tokyo that is home to the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, reports TASS.
As noted, we are talking about 23-year-old Gleb Sand. It struck red paint from the spray pattern on the transformer vault, located near the residence of the Emperor. After some time the police found similar graffiti on the fence near the Palace and other objects.
Currently, the police Department of Tokyo, analyzes the CCTV surveillance to establish the involvement of the arrested Russians, who according to media reports, calls himself an artist.
We will remind, in the beginning of June in Tokyo, was detained a Russian citizen who climbed onto the roof of another house and tried to run out a small drone.