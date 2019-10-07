In Toronto announced a new pilot project in relation to Queen Street (PHOTO)

Starting next week, dozens of tow trucks will be patrolling one of the busiest streets stretching across the entire Toronto, looking for those who dared to Park the car along the road in rush hour.

Cars-violators will be immediately evacuated and will get a notification about the payment of a fine of $150.

Such measures promises to apply another street a pilot project, namely Queen Street Towing Pilot (Project of evacuation of the vehicles from Queen Street).

“Traffic congestion caused by illegally parked vehicles can be dangerous and bothering everyone,” reads the page of the website of the municipality of Toronto, dedicated to the pilot project, which was announced on Friday morning.

“The movement/evacuation of illegally abandoned vehicles facilitates the movement, including public transport, removes obstacle in the path of emergency vehicles and helps to make the roads safe for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians”.

Thus, the administration initiated a project, in which over the next six to eight weeks in the second half of day in rush hour will be an attempt to cope with traffic jams on Queen, where there were almost 11,000 Parking violations/stop only in 2018, and explore the consequences of this strict, immediate evacuation.

Of course, the cars and before evacuated for Parking, but this pilot project, based on the data, is new in the sense that the vehicles would be transported only a short distance, on some adjoining street, and not in the long pound.

This will allow drivers of tow trucks to remove more vehicles from the road much faster.

“Police impound yard, located far from the center of the city, and tow sometimes have to travel 90 minutes to move one illegally parked vehicle, and then return for the other,” – said in a press release explaining the project.

“It is expected that in the framework of this pilot tow trucks will need much less time, which will reduce the number of delays on Queen Street”.

The pilot project will begin October 7 and will run all along Queen Street from Roncesvalles Avenue in the West to Fallingbrook Road on the East.

If successful, Toronto metro police and members of the city administration will consider the expansion of the programme covering the morning and afternoon periods of the most intensive traffic on other streets.

“Use in relation to the project approach, data-driven, it is very important,” said this morning mayor John Tory during a press conference announcing the pilot.

“That’s why we work with big data and command traffic monitoring, to ensure that we are able to understand and determine the effectiveness of this pilot,” said he.

“I look forward to the results of the project”.