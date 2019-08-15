In Toronto confirmed the first case of infection with West Nile virus (PHOTO)

Loading...

The West Nile fever virus — type of virus, the causative agent of an acute, incompletely understood disease – West Nile fever carried by mosquitoes of the genus Culex.

A resident of Toronto, passed the tests for the presence of West Nile virus, and the lab confirmed that this is the first reported case of the disease in 2019.

The Ministry of health Toronto confirmed the diagnosis in its press release on Tuesday, but it is not clear when a grown man managed to get infected.

In 2018 in the laboratory was confirmed and registered 39 cases of fever in humans in Toronto. Also there were 40 positive tests for the presence of the virus in mosquitoes.

All people who spend time outdoors and in nature in the summer, please be very careful with mosquito bites, as possible infection. People can become infected from the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms usually appear 12-14 days after the bite and may include fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The government asks people to use repellents and otherwise defend against insects, for example, putting on pants and sweatshirts with long sleeves.