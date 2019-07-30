In Toronto for the first time host the conference for the liberation of animals (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A group of animal rights activists flashed in headlines all over Toronto recently, a lot of times due to its vegan protests from restaurants, butcher shops and clothing stores.

Now the coalition for animal rights Liberation TO spend in Toronto conference to free the animals for the primary organizations.

The conference will offer activists the main notes for speeches and discussions, hold workshops, teaching non-violent direct action and more – all this “will allow participants to understand animal rights as the main problem that is associated with the other imperatives of social justice,” – said in a press release.

The conference will last 4 days and the cost of a simple ticket – $60. But you can pay $120, the money will go to cover the cost of participation for anyone who would like to attend, but couldn’t for financial reasons. There will also be a option for $40.

Among the speakers will be Anita Krajnc, founder of Toronto Pig Save, and a prominent local activist for animal rights, Roger Hallam, co-founder of the Extinction of Rebellion and leader of the worldwide movement of “climate uprising”, Jo-Anne McArthur, photojournalist and founder of We Animals Media and many others.

“Through this conference and our other initiatives, we aim to provide interested members of the public the resources they need for taking measures and becoming community leaders,” explained Joanna Nicolatos from Liberation TO.

The conference will be held from 16 to 19 August in several locations around the city.