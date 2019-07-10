In Toronto next week the heat will be felt in the area 40C (PHOTOS)

In Toronto the heat has not abated, and, it seems, will continue on next week.

According to forecasts, after the storm Thursday, of course, increases the moisture, and bumps will lower the temperature but then the air warms again quickly, according to the forecast from the Weather Network for the next 2 weeks.

Sunday and Monday the feeling will be 34 and 33 degrees, but the heat will reach its peak by next Tuesday.

According to forecasts, after a week in Toronto, the heat will be perceived approximately in the range of 40 degrees.

It’s time to start wearing sunscreen and a hat to work. Or, maybe the whole town should just take the day off to go to the beach.