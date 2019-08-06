In Toronto staged a bloodbath: a lot of victims
After the past weekend in several US States arrow shot people in public places, a similar incident occurred in the nightclub, Toronto, Canada.
There’s a man injured seven people, one of the victims is in serious condition. In the administration of the club said that during the state of emergency in the District 45 were more than two hundred people. According to some reports, the shooting occurred in a bar after a quarrel between visitors.
Early morning shooting at District45 lounge party with Keele and Finch — allegedly shot five. Trail of blood seen on the sidewalks outside #TorontoPolice investigating pic.twitter.com/LMv3gxqLhJ
— Jack Boland (@TorSunphoto21) 5 Aug 2019.
Thirteen victims, 11 shootings this long weekend in Toronto… https://t.co/JG8fBeAKE2… video, stills, story… #gunviolence #TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/Mj6BRqDu4y
— Jack Boland (@TorSunphoto21) 5 Aug 2019.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Walmart vision center in El Paso, Texas, a young man opened fire and killed about 20 people.Many visitors were injured.
