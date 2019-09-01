In Toronto suit dog bathing in public pools (PHOTO)

Loading...

In some public swimming pools Toronto this Sunday promises to be “classnum”, but the city administration gave permission for bathing in the dogs before the pool will close until the next summer season.

On Sunday afternoon 10 outdoor public pools the city of Toronto arranges for dogs is water activity.

It was announced that if your 18 years of age or more, you can bring your furry friends for a swim about 4 hours a day.

You can even bring two dogs, the main thing – not to forget a certificate of vaccination.

Dog owners are also encouraged to bring a favorite toy of your pet, and have another one donated to the rescue animals of Toronto.

In the description for the event says it will “klassnoe pastime” at the end of the summer season the outdoor pool.