In Toronto the car drove into the bus stop, there are victims (PHOTOS)

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries after a car drove into the shelter at the bus stop in the heart of Toronto’s Little Italy.

The police said they were called to the intersection of College and Crawford in the afternoon, about 3:30.

Two people were taken to hospital, however, as reported by the ambulance staff, no serious wounds.

The photos from the scene shows that the front part of the SUV crashed severely crumpled.

The reason why the car swerved off the road to stop, until set.