In Toronto the car drove into the bus stop, there are victims (PHOTOS)

| July 18, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Торонто машина въехала в автобусную остановку, есть пострадавшие (ФОТО)

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries after a car drove into the shelter at the bus stop in the heart of Toronto’s Little Italy.

The police said they were called to the intersection of College and Crawford in the afternoon, about 3:30.

Two people were taken to hospital, however, as reported by the ambulance staff, no serious wounds.

The photos from the scene shows that the front part of the SUV crashed severely crumpled.

The reason why the car swerved off the road to stop, until set.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.