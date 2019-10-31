In Toronto, the unknown shot four people (PHOTO)

Five teenagers were injured in a shooting in Toronto, Canada. According to the radio station Radio Canada, the shooting happened in a residential complex in Northwest Toronto.

Black car, in which were the driver and two passengers, drove to a residential building. Unknown entered it and opened fire. The result was injured two girls and three young men aged 16 to 18 years, they were hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are trying to figure out whether there are more victims and are asking for help of public in finding three suspects. As reported by CBC, the assailant was not more than 20 years, they were wearing dark clothing with hoods.

The head of the Toronto police mark Sanders suggested that the attack was deliberate: only this year victims of shootings in the city were 235 people. “We seized numerous firearms from the streets throughout the city , made numerous arrests, was charged with multiple charges. When someone pulls the trigger, we do everything we can to arrest him,” said he.

In June of this year, the shots were heard during the parade “Toronto raptors” in honor of the victory club in the championship of the NBA. At 10 am local time, when the team with the championship trophy went to the streets of Toronto on a double-Decker open-top buses, at the intersection of Bay and albert four shots sounded, triggering an Exodus of people and a strong crush. Four people were promptly admitted to the nearest hospital c minor injuries.