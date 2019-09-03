In Toronto there is a new breathtaking trail in the city forest (PHOTO)

Loading...

Toronto is a huge modern city and one of its distinctive positive features are the lovely natural places throughout the territory.

And now another place on your list to compulsory attendance will be a forest trail Valley Land Trail, which finally opened.

A pedestrian zone connects the campus of the University of Toronto Scarborough and the Highland Creek valley in Scarborough.

The trail is 500 meters long, crosses the 19-metre hill, and gradually descends.

There are still a few final touches to be added over the next month, which could lead to short periods of closure.

The main part of the trail is lit and unlit parts should only be used during the day.

However, in this forest you can not ride bicycles, skateboards and roller skates – you can only go there to walk and enjoy the view.