In Toronto there will be magic beauty ski trail in the woods (PHOTO)

Residents of Toronto better get ready in advance to the most popular activities of the Christmas holidays – skiing.

Arrowhead Provincial Park – a place for a dream vacation approximately two hours and forty minutes drive North of the city – has announced the dates for its annual fire and ice nights, during which you can skate through the snowy forest on a winding Huntsville rink illuminated by 200 Tiki torches.

Guests can finish their picturesque, star riding through the trees warm Cup of hot chocolate and pick one of the two giant bonfires where marshmallows and hot dogs will be available for frying. Is there a more idyllic way to spend a winter evening? (Except to see the bear.)

Calendar fire and ice night quite by accident (or on purpose) includes Valentine’s Day. Here are the days from 6 to 9 p.m. it also included: Saturdays 4 and 11 January and Thursday 16 January, Saturday 1 February, Friday 14 February, Thursday 20 February and Saturday 29 February, 7 and March 14.

The 1.3 km long ski trail will be open and during the daytime from 9 am to 5 PM. There also will be renting winter gear for other sports.

Also there is available camping and 33 kilometers for Hiking.

The only thing you need to be careful when finding a place on the map and the route there.