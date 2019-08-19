In Toronto, thousands of protesters came out in support of Kashmir (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Sunday, the area around the square, Nathan Phillips Toronto gathered about 2,000 people to speak on behalf of the people of Kashmir, a region that has recently been deprived of statehood and autonomy by the government of India.

It was one of several high-profile political demonstrations that were to be held in Toronto in these hot weekend and the massive number of participants.

Holding placards saying “I am in solidarity with Kashmir”, “the 12 million Kashmiris in isolation” and “(Prime Minister Narendra) modi is the new Hitler”, the protesters peacefully listened as speakers talked about the plight of the disputed territory.

They also chanted and marched around the square, where at the same time held the celebration of India.

The police identified the barriers and have maintained a constant presence to ensure the safety of the members of both groups.

This month, protesters in Toronto organized several such demonstrations to draw public attention to the fact that the abolition of article 370, a constitutional provision which allowed the Jammu and Kashmir right to self-government for decades, despite the fact that he is an Indian state.

Most recently, the protests were focused on criticizing the Indian government for blocking all channels of communication between citizens of Kashmir and the outside world.

Protesters in Toronto are asking the canadian Federal government to intervene and formally condemn the isolation supposedly for security purposes, as well as the arrest of many political leaders of Kashmir.

Toronto police said that during the protest no arrests were made and no intense clashes were reported. Rain, intense at times, also failed to disrupt peaceful demonstrations.

Human rights groups worldwide have condemned the revocation of article 370, which the Hindu nationalist government of India is considering as a way to stimulate economic development and financing in the region, where most residents are Muslims.

Opponents argue that the abolition of article 370 is unconstitutional, if not illegal, and warned that it would lead to serious unrest in the already conflict areas of the Himalayas.

Last week, UN spokesman called the move of India to deprive Kashmir of its autonomy “extremely dangerous”, but so far he has failed to persuade the others to the adoption of the resolution.