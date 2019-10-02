In Toronto today it was the hottest October 1 in history (PHOTOS)

Today Toronto broke a temperature record for October 1, 17-year-old, reaching at 31.2 C.

Today at 2 p.m. the record was set at the Airport Pearson Toronto, before the hottest October 1 in Toronto was in 2002. When the air temperature was 29.5 C – nearly 2 degrees less than today, according to meteorologist Canada.

Given the humidity in Toronto today, felt 39 degrees, which is very unusual for the second week of autumn.

For those who hates the heat, there is little relief, because in Toronto there’s a storm coming and the temperature should drop to 7 degrees.