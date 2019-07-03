In Toronto unexpectedly closed the popular sports center (PHOTO)

Last week, selling customers for the packages of lessons in Toronto abruptly closed one of the fitness studios.

Track Fitness centre operated in the area of Spadina Avenue and Lonsdale Road for 16 years and was known to many residents of Forest Hill Village their intense training course “young soldier” and professional occupations. Cost hour group lessons were $ 32.

On Friday, the Studio owner Larry Track sent an email to its clients that the Studio is closed immediately without prior notice. In the day he sent this letter also was scheduled classes.

“I never wanted this to end, and I did everything I could to save him and sacrificed his personal life in this way”, – he wrote in the email.

16 June, Father’s Day, Track Fitness sent out a proposal in the framework of the campaign, when a customer could buy 5 lessons for $ 99, and asked customers to pay in advance of June 17, just over a week before the letter of closure.

Instructors and customers were shocked. “I think it was a surprise for everyone,” said Jessica sennet, instructor of prenatal and postpartum fitness, which is taught at the Studio over the last two and a half years.

Sennet reported that customers asked her about their prepaid packages, but it worked on the contract and does not possess any information that could share with them. She has already received offers from other studios in the neighborhood at the sessions of the “healthy mommy”.

Customers who bought classes were outraged and in no way were informed that the Studio will be closed.

Yesterday morning the Track was sent another email informing them that clients who had prepaid for classes, you can get them at Orangetheory Fitness in the streets of Yonge and Eglinton until October.

The track had hoped to reduce the size of the centre, despite the recent opening of a second fitness club called the Werkout on Eglinton Avenue West.

“I was recently informed that my offer to rent the smaller area was not accepted,” wrote the owner. Since opening in 2003, Track Fitness expanded from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet.

When the Track is planned to expand the center in 2012, he asked one of his personal clients, David Salamone, former co-owner of Toronto Argonauts, for the loan of 800,000 dollars. Sinamon agreed, but in 2014 he filed for tracks in the court for alleged noncompliance with the loan agreement.

At the moment, the clients assume that the closure of the Studio can only be explained by bankruptcy.

The owner had not explained why the Studio was closed and not responding to email. Phone Track Fitness does not work.