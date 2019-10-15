In Toronto will appear to shop for Elton John (PHOTO)

You may not be able to catch Elton John, as it happened in September of last year, for the purchase of plates or burgers in Toronto this month, but you will be able to buy exclusive products from the one they call Rocket Man, the new temporary shop.

He will soon appear on 277 Queen St. West, that is, the same place where there was a summer temporary store dedicated to ed Sheeran. This store will open in connection with concluding a three-year World tour and release his official autobiography “Me” (I) which has hit the bookshops.

Happy first 100 fans in line for the opening of the shop will receive a free copy of “Me”, and the first 20 they will be autographed. Also, the store will be daily contests with prizes, including tickets to Elton’s concert at Scotiabank Arena on October 24.

But fans better hurry to find a place in your schedule because the store will only work from 21 to 26 October.