In Toronto will install a giant artificial moon (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Place Toronto highway under the Gardiner, where it is constantly going to the young, this fall will turn into a planetarium under the open sky.

A big, glowing, 7 meters wide sculpture of the moon will appear on September 10 and will stay there until the 15th, as part of the exhibition of the Museum of the moon.

Designer exposure is a British artist Luke Jerram. His moon is “rise” by day and “go” every night.

It is the same moon as in the past few months, the exhibition at the Aga Khan Museum, only bigger.

The outer surface of the moon digitally printed images of NASA, which helped to create the perfect scale outline of the moon.

Artificial satellite of the Earth illuminated from the inside, so in the evening it glows. This phenomenon you can come and watch every day during the exhibition period free of charge. Plus, there will be daily programs, such as meditation under the moonlight with explorers ‘ Club consciousness, astronomical talks and photo-installation called Undercurrents.

And to celebrate the full moon on September 14, there will be an event called “Fusion of the moon.”

Leading Pondercast Lori brown and composer Joshua van tassel will start out the podcast online, and then there will be music groups, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Bernice and rich Okaina.