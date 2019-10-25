In Toronto will March for the rights of transgender people and rally against transphobia (PHOTO)

Next week will be a rally against transphobia, which will take place in front of the Public library of Toronto. The place is chosen not casually, as it recently held an event with the participation of transphobic writer, accused of inciting hatred.

More than 350 people signed up on the page on Facebook, noting that will come to the rally on October 29 in protest against the speech of feminist Meghan Murphy, transformou writer who was banned Twitter last year for violating the policy “hate” platform.

According to the Facebook page, the rally will start at 6 PM and will last approximately 8 hours.

Despite calls Toronto Pride, mayor John Tory, a response by local authors, public statements and the petition for the cancellation of the event, which was signed by 7,000 people, the Public library and the city librarian Vickery Bowles announced that they would move forward with a radical feminist and talk about gender identity.

Toronto Pride will also be holding a transgender March on the same day, they will be held from Church and Hayden streets to Allan Gardens. Will start action at 7 PM.