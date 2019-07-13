In Toronto will open another eco-supermarket (PHOTOS)

The trend to reduce waste to zero in Toronto is gaining momentum. Large grocery stores reduce disposable plastic, and everywhere there are temporary waste-free shops and markets.

Bare Market is a company that develops waste-free technologies, which was founded in 2018, and since it opened about 65 temporary facilities in Toronto.

Now they have a permanent place of retail trade.

Store which sell tools for body care, household chemicals, cleaning products, stationery and more, will open at 1480 Danforth Avenue this winter.

According to their website, Bare Market “sees its mission is to help you reduce waste and make environmentally friendly and ethical lifestyle easy and accessible for everyone, everywhere,” selling goods without packaging.

How can this be?

Essentially, this means that none of their products comes in packaging that cannot be reused or composted.

Customers can bring their own reusable containers or to participate in the loan program and take the container to return the Deposit.

The company currently does not offer food, but their web site States that as soon as they have a permanent store, they will do it.

While their store is not opened, you can order on their website, shipping to Canada is $ 10 for orders of $ 100 shipping is free.

Their new temporary facility will be located in Patagonia Toronto with 11 to 17:30 on 21 July, and at the farmers ‘ market Sorauren July 22 held a conversation about ecologically-responsible attitude.