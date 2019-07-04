In Toronto will soon be much easier to open my own brewery (PHOTOS)

Want to sell craft beer with a cool name and vintage label in Toronto? Good luck!

Bunch of confused old, conflicting regulatory codes, making craft beer still was very difficult (and to make a profit – even harder) for small independent Breweries, but it has to happen soon.

The Committee on housing building and planning city of Toronto voted on Wednesday for the amendment of several regulations on zoning, which currently restrict where and how a craft brewery can work within the city.

This initiative, which has been in development since 2015, when counselor Mike Layton and his “Cask Force”, a group of representatives of Kraft Breweries, the first to offer to make Toronto “the world capital of craft beer.”

Ongoing efforts have led to the fact that in 2017 the city Council has asked city hall to report on what amendments can be made to the regulations to stimulate growth in this sector.

This report, entitled “Cask Force – amendments to the law on zoning for Breweries and related activities”, was presented at city hall on Wednesday.

The report clearly indicates that current regulations are restrictive zoning in many areas: for example, Breweries are limited to industrial zones is, by definition, according to municipal laws, but in the industrial zones are not allowed to work patio.

Tasting and retail sale in many cases, too, everything is difficult, limiting the ability of brewers in terms of initiation to one of the most lucrative aspects of the sector: organization of beer next to the brewery.

About half of the 50 existing Breweries of Toronto have found workarounds, sitting in the “mixed commercial zones” or becoming part of restaurants (beer pubs), but the laws are also “littered”, inconsistent and hard to predict.

“The growing number of local Breweries in Toronto for the last 10-15 years has coincided with significant growth experienced during this time, the city itself, as well as changes in business and consumption habits related to the consumption of beer,” says the report of the Cask Force from June 10.

“The growing local brewing industry, Toronto is very diverse, in terms of size, function and location in the city,” the report says.

“There’s more diversity and new models of business, local Breweries have created precedents to differences in the interpretation of different regulations on zoning in relation to the Breweries and associated activities”.

To eliminate uncertainty for industry and community members, the panel recommends to modify some of the rules of zoning, “to better align the bylaws with a variety of local Breweries in the city.”

In fact, they want to be self-employed brewers could offer and sell your own product at the place of production, and they would not have for the sake of from here to eternity, and this is important, if the city really wants to develop its craft beer industry.

The members of the Committee on public utilities and planning has approved all these amendments, giving appropriate recommendations, at yesterday’s meeting. Now it is time for the city Council, who finally accepts all the changes (possibly) on 16 July.