The court of Tunis decided on Friday to detain one of the candidates for the presidential election, influential media magnate Nabil Karoui in connection with the put forward in his address accusations of tax evasion and money laundering, reports Reuters.

Owned by Karoui, the TV channel reported that he was detained. “Police arrested Karoui, when he returned from the city of Beja to Tunis,” said the adviser of the presidential candidate Osama Khelifi.

In July this year, the court banned Karoui to travel abroad in connection with ongoing investigation against him on suspicion of money laundering.

According to the Agency, Nabil Karoui is one of the main candidates in the upcoming elections of the President of Tunisia.

The first round of the presidential elections in Tunisia was originally scheduled for November 17, reminds TASS. However, in connection with the death of the head of state of the Beja Qaeda as Sees and the need to respect the Constitution, the Supreme independent Commission for elections adopted 25 July decision to organize early voting on September 15.

Provisional list of candidates for participation in early elections composed of 30 candidates. The final version will be published no later than 31 August.