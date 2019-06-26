In Turkey, a wounded dog he came to the pharmacy and asked for help
June 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Turkey, smart dog independently came to the pharmacy to get him help. Unusual dog behavior captured by the surveillance cameras.
The footage shows a dog walks into one of the pharmacies of Istanbul, goes to the pharmacist and holds out her wounded paw. According to the woman, she first decided that the animal wants to eat, and showed him the bowl, but the dog wouldn’t take food and continued to wait for medical care.
“The foot was blood. Then I realized what happened. I cleaned the wound and applied the ointment”, — quotes the pharmacist “Ridus”.
nua.in.ua