In Turkey died 12-year-old from St Petersburg, which was sucked into the tube in the pool (PHOTO)

The girl from St.-Petersburg which suffered in a hotel pool in Turkey, Bodrum, died in the hospital. This was announced on Wednesday by the baby’s father Andris Lakutis.

“In the beginning of the fourth Alice died,” wrote Lakutis on his page in social network “Vkontakte”.

The Russian Embassy in Turkey had also reported the girl’s death. “The Embassy and the Consulate General of Russia in Antalya I regret to report that today, August 28, despite the efforts of medical staff, University hospital of Pamukkale efforts, died a Russian woman Alice Adam, was hospitalized in critical condition after the accident that happened to her on August 18 in Sunhill hotel in Bodrum”, – stated in the message of the diplomatic mission.

The Consulate General will provide all necessary assistance in organizing the repatriation of the girl’s body, assured the Russian diplomats. In addition, the Russian side “will continue to closely monitor the progress of the investigation by law enforcement Turkey of the tragic incident,” stated the Embassy.

Twelve-year-old Russian woman 18 Aug sucked into the pipe at the bottom of the pool. She was urgently hospitalized and was in critical condition, reports TASS. She has survived several clinical deaths. To assist the child in Turkey arrived, the St. Petersburg doctors. In fact the incident a criminal case was initiated.