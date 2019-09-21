In Turkey issued a warrant for the arrest of 74 military involved in the coup of 2016 (PHOTO)

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of 74 active military personnel as part of an operation against members of the “terrorist organization of fethullahists” (FETO), which Ankara accuses of organizing a coup attempt in July 2016. This was announced on Friday by the TV channel Haberturk. According to him, the security forces have launched an operation to arrest.

July 15, 2016 a group of soldiers and officers of the Turkish armed forces attempted a coup. The main fighting took place in Istanbul and Ankara, killing 250 people, not counting the coup, more than 2 thousand were wounded.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused in the incident of “gulenists”. It is the supporters of the Hizmet movement, whose spiritual leader is Fethullah gülen, a former Imam and preacher and Islamic public figure, currently residing in the U.S. in self-imposed exile. Representatives of the movement, however, their involvement in current events deny.

Erdogan repeatedly Gulen’s supporters “terrorists,” and promised to fight them. Media reported that since mid-April, the Turkish police arrested more than a hundred citizens suspected of having ties with Gulen. He and his supporters are accused Turkey of plotting against the government of Turkey and the creation of a “parallel state.”

Previously, the Hizmet movement actively supported the party of Erdogan when he was Prime Minister of the country. However, later the Turkish government began to call him “a terrorist organization of Fethullah gülen.” The occasion was the chaos that dominated the country in 2013. Peaceful protests against the construction of Istanbul’s Gezi Park escalated into a wave of demonstrations and unrest throughout Turkey. The police used against activists stringent measures, with the result that several people were killed. Gulen criticized the actions of the authorities to sharp criticism.

At the end of the same year, the government has come under fire due to numerous allegations of corruption. The result across the country raised a wave of protests demanding the resignation of the government. Turkish law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation against several senior officials close to Erdogan. The President considered that the initiative to start the investigation came just from Gulen.