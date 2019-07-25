In Turkey, retired military and wounded Belarusian diplomat and shot himself (PHOTO)

Loading...

In the Turkish capital of Ankara, an attempt at the adviser of Embassy of Belarus Alexander Pogosheva. It is reported by the newspaper Hurriyet.

According to the newspaper, the crime was committed by a retired Turkish soldier. He was a neighbor of Pogosheva. The diplomat received two gunshot wounds. And the attacker was later found dead. According to preliminary data, he committed suicide with the same gun that was used to attack.

The crime was committed in the district of Cankaya which is a large number of diplomatic missions of different countries, reports TASS. The wounded diplomat was taken to hospital.

According to Turkish media, the assailant was a neighbor of the Belarusian diplomat.