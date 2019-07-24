In Turkey seriously wounded Belarusian diplomat

Wednesday, July 24, in Ankara was seriously wounded Counsellor of the Embassy of Belarus in Turkey for administrative issues Alexander Pogantsev. According to the newspaper Hurriyet, the diplomat was taken to a hospital with four bullet wounds. He is in the ICU.

That the diplomat was his son. He was not injured

According to the newspaper, shot Pogosheva his neighbor, a Turkish citizen, a former military man. He shot himself with the same gun that wounded the Belarusian diplomat.

The police are investigating.

Were killed three people.

And in December 2016 in Ankara was shot the Russian Ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov. Diplomat shot and killed a former Turkish police.

