In Turkey, the hotel did not want to Lodge tourists from Russia
In the Turkish Alanya Grand Atilla suddenly refused to Lodge tourists from Russia. No rooms left 19 people who arrived from St. Petersburg. The hotel was the lack of places, but the tourists saw other foreigners have no problem getting the room keys.
Alternatively, the Russians offered to stay in a nearby apartment, but with the right to come to the restaurant and the hotel pool. After five hours of waiting, the tourists agreed to these terms.
Russian tourists complained to the tour operator, because under the contract the ticket assumed all-inclusive, pool and entertainment staff. It is reported by Russian site “Fontanka”.
Later it became known that to move were asked not only tourists from St. Petersburg, but arrived from other Russian cities. The entire hotel was evacuated for more than 30 Russians.
Earlier, Turkey proposed to abolish the system all inclusive in hotels, because her tourists sit in the rooms, not go on trips and do not buy anything in local stores.
As previously reported “FACTS”, hotels Dominican Republic, Russian tourists prefer to settle in remote buildings. Also, vacationers from Russia given a wristband special — green color and pour the alcohol with a reduced degree.
