In Turkey, want to cancel the all inclusive tourist: than it threatens
In Turkey again consider the question of abolishing the system all inclusive hotels, but experts are confident that this will lead to significant economic losses of the owners of the hotels. Comments about this OBOZREVATEL said a leading expert on the market of tourist business of Ukraine , Alexander Novikov.
“There is a perception that, if the Turkish hotels will be on the usual standard type of food — Breakfast and dinner or Breakfast, lunch and dinner — after retiring from the so-called all inclusive, so travelers get more out of the hotel,” he said, expressing doubt that it will happen in reality.
In his opinion, the abolition of all inclusive in Turkey to immediately take advantage of a competitor of Turkey in the tourism market in Egypt and other countries with developed tourism business.
“Maybe the hotels will increase the level of the average check, but it will reduce the number of tourists. Benefit from this country, the infrastructure and the region — it is difficult to predict,” — he otmechaet.
