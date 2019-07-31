In Turkmenistan, detained three people accused of spreading rumors of the death of President Berdimuhamedov (PHOTO)

Loading...

Turkmenistan police detained three people suspected of spreading rumors of the death of the President of the Republic Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Security forces in Ashgabat and the regions was transferred to the strengthened operating mode. As informs a portal “Chronicle of Turkmenistan, the country started active work on combating rumors of the death or poor health of the President.

According to journalists, in Lebap province arrested three people accused of spreading rumors, contributing to the destabilization of the situation in the country. The detained employee of the Lebap branch of “Turkmentelecom”, a worker of water management and the employee of the local utilities. The elders of the country urged them to conduct preventive conversations with people, especially in families whose members are working abroad.

In addition, conduct counter-propaganda was entrusted to the Ministry of culture. Probably, this explains the simultaneous emergence of Instagram in a variety of videos Turkmen stars urging their fans not to believe rumors and cursed “traitors” and Pro-government information sites that are critical of the distributors of “fake provocations” and publish direct insults and attacks on independent journalists.

Local comedian Agsy of Golunov wrote a message, urging you to love the Motherland and cursed detractors. “Our homeland, like a doll, and let it always be heard children’s laughter. Let’s live with pride for our country. And the faces of these slanderers let there be scorched with a hot iron! Long live our dear President is leading us in this happy era!”, he said. “These days, the Internet has spread false reports, I hope you do not believe them and believe what they do not. May Allah protect the people and the President of traitors,” wrote the singer Before Tavkhelidze.

First information about the death Berdimuhamedov was published in the night of July 20 on YouTube. Before that, the President has not appeared in public for about two weeks. On the death of the President of Turkmenistan told the analyst Aslan Rubaev, later apologizing for the mistake. 25 Jul Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov appeared in a report on the project of the new stage of the renovation of the Ashgabat: it was reported that all this time the head of state was on vacation, but social media users suggested that the recording was made before, or what was shown is double of the President. The reason for this was the long absence usually active Berdimuhamedov in the media even while on vacation.