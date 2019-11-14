In Turkmenistan, the working drummers had to buy ‘donated’ to them on behalf of the President of the TV (PHOTO)

In Turkmenistan tenants and combine, comply with the plan for the cotton harvest, instructed to by 43-inch TVs and bring them to the harvest Festival. Then they solemn was handed this equipment on behalf of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the filming activities for television, according to “Radio Azatlyk”.

For those who have not had the opportunity to buy a new TV, were allowed to bring old TVs in boxes, wrapped in “shiny wrapping paper”. According to the radio the whole week before the holiday budget workers wash vegetables and fruits to shoot and put them in beautiful boxes. The machine operators were instructed to wash the tractors and trucks that were planned to show at the festival, and to paint on them scratch.

Turkmen authorities have announced the implementation plan for the cotton harvest on 8 November. Meanwhile, a source “Radio Azatlyk” close to the Turkmen government reported that this year in some provinces (regions) of the country the plan is not completed even half of low cotton yields.

In April and may in several provinces observed heavy floods, after which many investors had to re-sow the field. The authorities and the official media of Turkmenistan about the problems in the production and harvesting of cotton, not misleading.

This week, the radio station also told that employees of state institutions of the Republic are raising money to hold a bike ride on the occasion of the Day of neutrality – is the second largest state holiday, which is celebrated on December 12. It is noted that the money for the celebration, including the purchase of bicycles, is harvested several times a year.