In Tver poured from the plane 70 liters of Holy water to heal the city from drinking
The Metropolitan of Tver and Kashin Savva, along with another representative of the Church Alexander (by Grachevym) made his flight on September 11, a Day of sobriety.
On Board the aircraft in addition to the two priests, 70 liters of the Holy water of the icon “inexhaustible chalice” of St. John the precurser was also a couple in which the husband “miraculously healed from alcoholism”.
“Any disease from the virus, and the virus is the devil. Therefore, any disease — first and foremost, a spiritual disease,” explained father Alexander.
Consecrated a “special rank” the water Lily on the city of the bowls because the spray from the stick during the flight flew back to the plane. Metropolitan at this time was reading a prayer, to “protect” the city from such “misfortunes” such as accidents and social disasters.
“What a laugh? That we are trying to help people get rid of diseases? In that we promote — stop to use alcohol, drugs, stop fornicating — it is laughable? Let them laugh — and we will do your job,” replied father Alexander to those people who are skeptical about the procession of the cross and “fly” over the city Holy water and icons.