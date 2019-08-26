In two States the party ended in a bloody shooting has died
Over the weekend in new Mexico and Maryland party ended in gunfire and casualties. There are dead.
In a shooting at a party in Hobbs, new Mexico, three people were killed and four others injured, says CNN.
18-year-old Khalil Carter, 24-year-old Kristal Avena and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Cain Jr. died at the scene.
Four men aged 20 to 23 years were in the hospital for further treatment. One of them was discharged, said police.
Police received reports of loud party and shooting at 00:48 in Hobbs, in the southeastern area of the state, near the border with Texas.
Meanwhile this weekend, in Maryland, seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire on the occasion of the birthday of year-old child. Reported by the New York Post.
The shooting began on Saturday evening, August 24, near camp springs, where, according to police, there were about a dozen people for the celebration of the birth of the baby.
Three people were seriously injured and four “less serious” injuries. Seven victims, ranging in age from 18 to 20 years old, was taken to the hospital. It is expected that they will all survive.
County police Prince George’s assume that before the shooting there was a verbal sparring.
Police have not released information about the suspect who is still at large.