In UGS of Ukraine already more than 19 billion cubic meters of gas
Photo: Getty Images
Reserves in UGS of Ukraine are growing rapidly
In Ukraine for the day arrived from Europe nearly 42 million cubic meters of gas. A large part of the amount received from Slovakia.
The volume of gas in underground storages of Ukraine as of 18 June rose to 19,078 billion cubic meters this is evidenced by the operational data of the Operator GTS on Saturday, June 20.
For the past day in underground storage facilities of Ukraine was pumped 63,31 million cubic meters of gas. Gas extraction was conducted.
It is also stated that in Ukraine for the day, there were nearly 42 million cubic meters of gas. Most of this amount was received from Slovakia – 36,966 million cubic meters. From Poland received 5,014 million cubic meters. From Hungary gas were reported. While gas production per day amounted to 55,104 million cubic meters of gas.
We will remind, this year in Ukraine is expected to record gas reserves. This forecast was made by the head of Naftogaz Andrey Kobelev.
It was also reported that in may the price of imported gas for Ukraine fell below $100. Last month, it is 20% came in below the April prices in dollar terms.
korrespondent.net