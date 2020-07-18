In UGS of Ukraine already more than 21 billion cubic meters of gas
Reserves in UGS of Ukraine are growing rapidly
In Ukraine for the day, there were more than 42 million cubic meters of gas. The entire amount was received from Slovakia.
The volume of gas in underground storages of Ukraine as of July 16, rose to 21,052 billion cubic meters this is evidenced by the operational data of the Operator GTS on Saturday, July 18.
For the past day UGS pumped 76,83 million cubic meters of gas. Gas extraction was conducted.
It is also stated that in Ukraine for the day, there were over 42 million cubic meters of gas. The entire amount was received from Slovakia. From Poland and Hungary gas were reported. While gas production per day amounted to 55.7 million cubic meters of gas.
We will remind, as of July 2, the volume of gas in underground storage facilities of Ukraine has already exceeded 20 billion cubic meters Next billion cubic meters was pumped for only two weeks.
It was also reported that this year in Ukraine is expected to record gas reserves. This forecast was made by the head of Naftogaz Andrey Kobelev.
korrespondent.net