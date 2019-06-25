In Ukraine abolished the night electricity tariff

1 July 2019 will take effect the decision to cancel the tariff for electricity consumption at night for domestic consumers. Reported UA Zhitomir.

“Night fare” will work in Ukraine until the end of June. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board “Zhytomyroblenergo” Alex Sheketa.

В Украине отменили ночной тариф на электроэнергию

“Don’t be a differentiation in the zones that were approved on 1 July 2019. This is not a solution to power companies. On the one hand, we’re as shocked as the electricity distribution is our main goal. And when will changes will be a small chaos, not really positive for us because we also buy electricity on the energy market. If you are not able to predict the energy consumption, we will bear a large financial loss,” said Sheketa.

The new law “On electricity market” requires NAEC “Energoatom” to enter into bilateral contracts for the sale of electricity in electronic auctions. In total, the company must sell up to 90% of produced volume.

The main purpose of introducing the new regulations is the creation of competition in the electricity market and the elimination of monopolies.

