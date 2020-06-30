In Ukraine after the quarantine recovers the labor market
Photo: Getty Images
Business in Ukraine is recovering from the quarantine
Ukrainian business restores business activity after release from quarantine, however, food service was able to resume speed is only 77%.
In June, Ukraine doubled the number of jobs compared to April. So, at the moment Work.ua 44.8 thousand of active jobs, according to analysts Opendatabase.
Also the number of new registered sole traders came to locarnini level and is 5640.
The number of new registered companies has also stabilised. On average, every week there are nearly thousands of new enterprises.
It is reported that now in Ukraine there are 86% of restaurants from working in quarantine. The turnover of public catering resumed on 77%.
The drivers drive 65% more than they did in quarantine. And pedestrians moving on 29% more than in quarantine.
Earlier it was reported that in Ukraine the number of new registrations FLP exceeded dekorativnye indicators.
korrespondent.net