In Ukraine announced the opening of a special operation of the FSB recruited a deserter-a traitor (PHOTOS)

Military counterintelligence of the security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the opening of a special operation of the FSB of Russia for information to discredit the Ukrainian Armed forces with recruits deserter-a traitor.

As reported in the press center of the SBU, the Russian KGB allegedly introduced in the Ukrainian army soldier, who subsequently had to jump and discredit the military and political leadership of the country. “The Russian curators planned to spread in the media false news about the alleged low morale of the armed forces of Ukraine”, – stated in the message of counterintelligence, which is quoted by UNIAN.

For special operation of the FSB used the Ukrainian paratroopers, who had already been in the field of view of the military counterintelligence of the SBU. “Military assault troops in 2018, he entered the service under the contract in the APU, arriving from the temporarily annexed by the aggressor of the Crimea. Militiamen found out that the man after the occupation received a passport of the Russian Federation, in 2016 the Russian took the oath and was sent to Syria to defend the “Russian world”. In the near East began his cooperation with the FSB. Security officers decided to use his Ukrainian origin to participate in the limits planned in the Lubyanka special operation to discredit the military-political leadership of Ukraine and the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army”, – stated in the message of the SBU.

The soldier had to desert from the army, and then give the “revealing” interview to the Russian TV channels.

But, according to the SBU, the Ukrainian secret service interrupted the operation of the FSB and detained the deserter while attempting to cross the administrative border with Crimea.

During a search of the men seized collected in the service of military information and documents regarding the participation in the fighting in Eastern Ukraine. Now the former soldier is in custody, all the details of his cooperation with the secret services of the Russian Federation will establish the result.

In early November, the counterintelligence of the security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has warned Ukrainian citizens that the Border Department of the FSB of Russia in the Crimea made regular visits to the Peninsula, to consent to confidential cooperation.

“The main task which puts the Russian intelligence Agency, collecting information in respect of the employees of the SBU, border guards and soldiers of the APU, performing tasks in close proximity to the administrative border with the Crimea”, – reported “Interfax-Ukraine” with reference to press center of the SBU.

Such proposals of the FSB supposedly makes the citizens of Ukraine who were employed in the Crimea and regularly cross the border with Ukraine, as well as private carriers.

“Supervisors need from them on a confidential basis to gather intelligence. Information is used by the Russian intelligence services for the recruitment approaches to the Ukrainian military personnel and militiamen”, – is told in the message.

It is alleged that the FSB used against Ukrainian citizens “blackmail, intimidation, physical and psychological pressure, but also actively use the threat of pronouncement of the decision on ban entry to the Peninsula”.

In addition, the SBU established that “the most zealous recruiter of Ukrainian citizens” the employee of the investigative Department of the RF FSS in the Republic of Crimea of Batalov Diamond Mubarakovich, a native of the city of Baymak, Bashkortostan Republic, Russian Federation”.