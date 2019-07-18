In Ukraine approved the average salary for calculating pensions
The measure was approved in may 2019
The average wage in Ukraine for the calculation of pensions is 9081,68 UAH. About it informs the press service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine
“Approved in may 2019, the average wage (income) in Ukraine from which insurance premiums are paid and which, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On compulsory state pension insurance” is taken into account for calculation of pension”, – said in the message.
Earlier news “Today” reported that the average salary in 2018 for the calculation of pensions was approved at the level of UAH 7810,88.
The size of pension is affected by three indicators: the average salary in the country, the size of their own salaries and length of service. In the formula of calculation of pension, in accordance with article 40 of the Law “On compulsory pension insurance”, is counted as the ratio of own wage to the average for each month and the average salary in the country for three years.
THE FORMULA FOR CALCULATING PENSION:
P = SN * KZ * KS
P – size of pension;
SN – salary (average salary over the three years before retirement);
KZ – coefficient of wages (the ratio of his salary to the national average);
COP – coefficient of insurance (each year is multiplied by 1%).