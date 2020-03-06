In Ukraine are going to suspend the holding of sporting events due to coronavirus
March 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Victor Lyashko
The Ukrainian government plans to abolish all public events, including sports, in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.
The Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko, being in New Sanzhary, Poltava region, spoke about a possible ban, but called the timing of input constraints.
“Soon we, unfortunately, will be forced to introduce restrictive anti-epidemic measures.
Will be to prohibit the holding of mass events, conferences, sports events. To temporarily close the school to reduce a mass congestion of people” – quoted by Lyashko “New time”.