In Ukraine because of the protests and threats have canceled a teleconference with Russia ‘Need to talk’ (PHOTO)

July 7 in the program “Vesti with Dmitry Kiselyov” on TV channel “Russia-1” said that on July 12, between the studios of channels “Russia-1” in Moscow and in Kiev NewsOne scheduled teleconference “Need to talk”. It was reported that the Russian side will be leading today are Maria Sittel and Andrey Malakhov, Ukrainian – Olena Kirik and Vasily Golovanov. Representatives NewsOne called the open dialogue with Moscow professional duty and stressed that about 70% of the population of Ukraine are waiting for direct negotiations with Russia, reports RIA “Novosti”.

It was reported that the space bridge Kiev – Moscow will be held on Friday 18:00 to 20:00: channel NewsOne this idea compared with a teleconference Vladimir Pozner and Phil Donahue in 1980-ies, which “marked the beginning of communication between peoples by politics in the cold war.” “We want to force politicians to negotiate for peace,” – said in a statement.

The idea of the teleconference provoked a strong reaction at all levels in Ukraine: the number of Ukrainian political parties, including the “European solidarity”, former President of the country Petro Poroshenko and the “Voice” of the rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, as well as the Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman opposed teleconference.

The security service of Ukraine urged to impose sanctions on NewsOne, a nationalist Ukrainian party “national body,” said that gives the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the night, so as not to prevent the holding of a teleconference. “Otherwise, answer “green men” of the Kremlin will begin to give “black people”, – said the founder of the regiment “Azov” and the Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Biletsky.

Opponents of the teleconference also picketed the office of the TV channel NewsOne in Kiev, reports TASS. Ukrainian political scientist Anton fin’ko in the broadcast channel called the rally “clean election campaign” against the expected 21 July parliamentary elections. “They came to send a signal to their voters – the radical part of those who will vote for the party of Petro Poroshenko”, – the expert believes.

Thus, according to the interactive survey of the channel about the need for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to restore peace, which was attended by over eight thousand spectators, 96% answered positively and only 4% believe that such dialogue is not needed. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the initiative of the two channels “commendable” because despite all “political and diplomatic turbulence between the two countries”, communication of the peoples of the two States has not been canceled.

Zelensky, in turn, called the idea a provocation and “cheap pre-election publicity stunt” with which Ukrainians are once again trying to divide into two camps. He stated in a video message on his page in Facebook.

The President of Ukraine said that Ukrainian “manipulated by politicians who really want to get into Parliament” and that “will call “forget the insults”, despite thousands of dead,” or “call to fight, and under cover of this, go to earn points in the election.” But opponents of the teleconference will “smash and burn” channels, and create a perfect picture for Russian television, which will not miss the occasion to tell about “brutal fascists” oppressing freedom of speech and to appeal to the international community.

“And so-called Pro-European, and so-called Pro-Russian politicians, they are all well and peacefully with one another in the neighborhood, and after the flashy fights in the Verkhovna Rada, and skirmishes in the Studio political talk show, all of them quietly going three-meter fence of someone’s estate and pick up a glass of expensive whiskey. What do you think of what they drink – for Europe or for Russia? I think, certainly not for Ukraine,” said Zelensky, urging all citizens to remain calm and not to succumb to provocations.

In addition, he appealed to the President of the Russian Federation with a proposal to discuss “who and who is not there in the Donbas.” “Company for conversation I propose the following to do: you, I, the President of the United States Donald trump, Prime Minister of great Britain Theresa may, the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel macron,” said Zelensky, proposing to hold a meeting in Minsk.

“We are not changing and not giving up any diplomatic formats. We offer to talk”, – concluded the President of Ukraine.

In response to this request, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not ready to give an answer to this invitation, but will definitely do so. “You have to understand, are there any prospects for such a meeting, you need to understand what this new format offers,” – said Peskov, adding that the United States are not parties to neither the channel nor the Minsk agreements.

The national Union of journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), also called outrageous direct cooperation with “the Russian propaganda channel” and called on the staff of the TV channel NewsOne to comply with all applicable laws and regulations MediaRecovery that forbid the broadcast in Ukrainian broadcast of Russian TV channels.

“The owners and media executives should consider that a conscious cooperation with the state of the Russian media may be a factor that will lead to protests (and very real – physical aggression),” reads the statement which also called on the Ukrainian TV channel to reconsider its decision to hold a teleconference with the Russian channel.

But the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on freedom of speech and information policy Victoria syumar, quoted “Moscow speaking” called the teleconference the “relaying denied Ukraine the product. “Obviously, it is necessary to collect the national Council in order to warn the channel than it threatens. I’ll tell you what that means: warning, fines, and in the end the selection of the licenses,” she said.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said in Facebook about excitation of criminal case about attempt at treason. According to him, all those involved – from the owner of the channel leading to a published announcement – summoned for questioning. Is preparing a submission to the court about the seizure of assets.

In a press-service of VGTRK, meanwhile, said that they see no reason to cancel the teleconference, but the Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne declared that cancels a teleconference because of the physical threats received by the journalists and their families, which brings Ukraine “in the days of direct intimidation and pressure on journalistic freedom.” “We want Ukraine was at peace, but there are forces representing the war party, which is extremely profitable,” concluded the company.